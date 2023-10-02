Stepfather Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault Of 8-Year-Old Girl In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Andreas Andreadis, 44, was found guilty of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child by abuse on Friday, Sept. 29 after a jury trial, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The jury found that the defendant entered the victim’s bedroom and touched her vagina while she was sleeping on Sept. 15, 2019, the prosecutor said. At the time, Andreadis was the stepfather of the victim.

Andreadis faces between five and 10 years in New Jersey State Prison for each offense as well as mandatory registration as a sex offender and parole supervision for life.

However, due to the defendant’s criminal history, the State will seek an extended term of imprisonment, which could increase his maximum term to 20 years in prison, the prosecutor said.

He must undergo a sex offender evaluation at the Avenuel Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center before sentencing, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9 pending the evaluation.

