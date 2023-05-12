South Jersey Trio Tied Dogs To Tree For A Week, One Died: Prosecutor

Derek Hardy, 58, Lassale Hardy, 56, and Shak Balayet, 51, all of Egg Harbor Township, were arrested on two charges of animal cruelty and multiple charges of disorderly persons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

They were charged in connection with the death of one dog and cruelty to another.

On Wednesday, May 10, Egg Harbor Township police responded to Wilburforce Avenue for a report of two abandoned dogs.

Two dogs were discovered tied to a tree in a wooded area. One of the dogs was already dead. The other dog was found to be emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention.

An investigation determined that the dogs were abandoned there for at least one week prior to their discovery by police.

This is a joint investigation conducted by Humane Law Enforcement Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website or by clicking on the link ACPO.Tips to provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

