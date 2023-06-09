South Jersey Man Ran $10M Money-Laundering Operation: Prosecutor

Isaiah Edwards-Stewart, 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested on 17 counts, including first-degree money laundering, identify theft, computer crimes and forgery, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation, which began in 2022, found Edwards-Stewart in possession of over 1,988 stolen checks, amounting to $9,763,588 as well over 1,000 items of personal identifying information for other individuals, numerous government documents belonging to other individuals, as well as the software and templates to create fake checks, the prosecutor said.

This case was investigated by the New Jersey State Police, with the cooperation and assistance of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, as well as the FBI.

