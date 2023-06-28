South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault Of Niece: Prosecutor

Taron Thomas, of Ocean View, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault on a minor on Tuesday, June 27, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

His plea calls for a sentence of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 85% to be served before parole eligibility.

Thomas admitted during his plea that in April 2021, he committed an act of sexual penetration on his 14-year-old niece at the victim’s Galloway Township home, the prosecutor said.

This case was investigated by the Galloway Township Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2023 pending an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.