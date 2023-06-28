Overcast 68°

SHARE

South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault Of Niece: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man from South Jersey has admitted to sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

Taron Thomas
Taron Thomas Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Taron Thomas, of Ocean View, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault on a minor on Tuesday, June 27, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

His plea calls for a sentence of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 85% to be served before parole eligibility.

Thomas admitted during his plea that in April 2021, he committed an act of sexual penetration on his 14-year-old niece at the victim’s Galloway Township home, the prosecutor said.

This case was investigated by the Galloway Township Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2023  pending an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE