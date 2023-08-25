South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Beating Up Cat, Pointing Handgun

Michael Ciarla, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Ciarla was charged with animal cruelty after a cat with numerous broken bones was brought to the Absecon Veterinary Hospital on November 15, 2021. The cat, which belonged to Ciarla's girlfriend, had to be humanely euthanized as all of its limbs were broken beyond repair or treatment. Ciarla admitted in his plea that he intentionally slammed the door on the cat multiple times.

A month earlier, on October 20, 2021, Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault after brandishing a gun at a man in Absecon. Ciarla placed the gun directly to the back of the victim's head and cocked the gun after the victim tried to walk away from Ciarla. Ciarla then fled the scene but was later apprehended after a standoff with police.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

