South Jersey Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Jahlil Boston, of Egg Harbor City, also was indicted Tuesday, April 18 on weapons offenses and drug dealing, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On March 18, 2023, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the 1900 block of the Boardwalk for a report of a male who suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at he scene.

Information led to the arrest of Boston, who was in possession of a handgun and suspected crack cocaine.

Boston was taken into custody and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

This continues to be an active investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the

Atlantic City Police Department.

***These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases, a

charged defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.***

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website or by clicking on the link ACPO.Tips to provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

