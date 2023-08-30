South Jersey Man Had $10M In Stolen Checks In Large-Scale Money Laundering Scheme: Prosecutor

Isaiah Edwards-Stewart was indicted on Tuesday, Aug 29, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The 120-count indictment charged Edwards-Stewart with multiple counts of money laundering, theft, forgery, computer crimes, identity theft, trafficking of personal identifying information, and other offenses.

The investigation, which began in 2022, revealed Edwards-Stewart’s alleged involvement with the financial operation that included the deposits of stolen checks into different bank accounts belonging to various other individuals, from which the funds would be transferred to Edwards-Stewart’s personal bank accounts at multiple different establishments.

Edwards-Stewart was found to be in possession of over 1,988 stolen checks, amounting to an estimated total of $9,763,588 as well as over 1,000 items of personal identifying information for other individuals, numerous government documents belonging to other individuals, as well as the software and templates to create fraudulent checks.

