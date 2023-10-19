Fair 42°

South Jersey Man Admits Selling Lethal Dose Of Heroin: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old man from Atlantic City — already serving a 60-year prison sentence — has admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin, authorities said.

Tahir Gregory
Tahir Gregory Photo Credit: ACPO
Jon Craig
Tahir Gregory pleaded guilty to first-degree drug-induced death stemming from Gregory’s distribution of a lethal dose of heroin to 31-year-old victim, M.E.

Gregory admitted to knowingly selling heroin to the victim which ultimately led to her death on July 2, 2017.

The sentence will be run concurrent to the 60-year state prison sentence he is currently serving after being convicted by an Atlantic County jury earlier this year on two counts of human trafficking and two counts of promoting prostitution.

He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

