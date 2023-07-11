'Forever In Our Hearts:' South Jersey Football Coach, Dad Of 2 Dies In Motorcycle Accident, 30

Jason Paul Crowder, of Winslow Township, died in the accident on Saturday, July 8, his obituary says. He was 30.

Born in Vineland, Jason grew up in Hammonton, where he played basketball and football before graduating from Hammonton High School in 2011.

An avid sportsman, Jason volunteered as a football coach for the Hammonton Hawks and the Hamilton Knights Organizations and played softball with the Hammonton Rec. League. He was also a member of the Wheels of Soul Nation.

Above all, Jason was a dedicated father to his two beloved sons, Caleb and Jaelen Crowder.

In addition to his sons, Jason is survived by his cherished fiancée, Paige Cannon; his parents, Darryl and Rose Crowder; his sisters, Vanessa Crowder (El), Nicole Quershi (Eli) and Cookie Crowder; his brothers, Edward and Nathan Crowder; his maternal grandmother, Nancy Vivirito, as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $12,800 had been raised in just two days on a GoFundMe for Jason’s funeral costs and other final expenses.

“Jason was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend,” reads the campaign. “His greatest role was being a father to his two boys. He was Paige, Caleb and Jaelen’s whole world. He was loved so much by everyone around him. He always had a smile on his face.”

Jason’s memorial was scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at Harvest Church in Hammonton.

“Let's help lift Paige up in this devastating time of need,” reads the campaign.

Click here to donate on GoFundMe.

“Jason put so much good into this world in his short 30 years of life. His bold infectious personality will be tremendously missed.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.