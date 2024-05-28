Somers Point Man Who Used Teen Son In Marijuana, Mushroom 'Business' Sentenced: Prosecutors

John Garman, 39, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 28 to 10 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday, Mar. 18.

Investigators began looking into Garman's marijuana "delivery service" called Garmans Goods in March 2023. The business was advertised on Facebook and Garman placed jars of marijuana in public places throughout Somers Point.

Investigators said Garman sold marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and THC edibles to an undercover police officer in exchange for cash at the Ocean Heights Plaza shopping center in April and May 2023. Garman also told the officer that his 14-year-old son would be handing out Garman's business cards on the boardwalk in the summer.

Garman and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Donna Shiffler, were arrested on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Police executed a search warrant on their apartment where they lived with the teen, along with their other two children.

During the search, police found more than 62 pounds of marijuana, about 42 pounds of hashish, THC edibles, and cartridges, and about two pounds of mushrooms. The apartment also had a security system, including a camera pointed at the front door.

Police also seized $119,000 in cash and drug-packaging equipment that included a label maker, labels, empty baggies, empty jars, rubber bands, and scales. They also took business cards with Garman's bitmoji and phone number on them that said "Somers Point Cannabis Service".

The evidence found in the apartment was mainly in the master bedroom and a closet under the stairs. In the couple's vehicles, police discovered about two pounds of marijuana, more edibles, vape cartridges, brass knuckles, and cash.

Police also searched the teen son's bedroom and found Garman's business cards, cash, and edibles similar to the ones Garman sold to the undercover officer.

"Further cellphone evidence showed a conspiracy between Garman, Shiffler, and their 14-year-old son, to distribute and manufacture narcotics," the county prosecutor's office said.

The couple was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. They were rearrested the next day.

Garman pleaded guilty to first-degree employing a juvenile, first-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, first-degree maintaining a production facility, second-degree conspiracy to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree money laundering.

Shiffler pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Apr. 30 to first-degree employing a juvenile, first-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, first-degree maintaining a production facility, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Shiffler was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, July 9 and prosecutors said they're seeking five years in state prison for her.

