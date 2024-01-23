Seaview Hotel And Golf Club Begins Massive Upgrade

Seaview Hotel and Golf Club announced the start of a $250,000 project to upgrade the Bayview Ballroom. The 6,140-square-foot venue has a terrace overlooking the Galloway Township resort's golf course, Reeds Bay, and the Atlantic City skyline.

A new carpet with "warm blue and cream undertones" will be added to the Bayview Ballroom. There will also be new sconces and light grey vinyl on the walls.

The ballroom can fit up to 350 people for a wedding reception and 470 for a banquet.

"The wedding industry is ever-changing, so we have to be as well," said Michael Tidwell, director of sales and marketing for Seaview.

"The renovations to the Bayview Ballroom are meant to modernize the space as well as provide couples with an elevated and elegant backdrop with subtle-but-noticeable accents to complement their décor and personal style.

"These updates are being made to ensure Seaview remains one of the top-rated South Jersey wedding venues for years to come."

The Bayview Ballroom will also get a wraparound board and batten, along with new hardwood flooring in the pre-function space. The bathrooms will also be completely renovated.

Seaview was created as a private golf club in 1914. The resort's website said iconic moments in its history include actress Grace Kelly's 16th birthday party in 1945 and The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger taking up residence there during the 1989 "Steel Wheels Tour."

Seaview said it expects to finish the improvements to the Bayview Ballroom by the end of March.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.