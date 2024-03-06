Search For Missing Transgender Man From Northfield Suspended: Njdep

A spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the search for Northfield resident Elliot Ganiel was halted Tuesday, March 5 at 5 p.m.

He did not say why.

State Park Police were notified that Ganiel was missing early Sunday, March 3, after his car was found at the Mullica River canoe launch within Wharton State Forest.

"Exhaustive search efforts, including the use of K-9 units, conducted by multiple agencies focused on both wooded and water areas in the area around the canoe launch, with negative results," the DEP said.

According to 6abc, state troopers brought a K-9 onto a boat and went over the same section of the river numerous times, at one point using an underwater camera.

The Northfield Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, New Jersey State Park Police, NJOEM, Atlantic County OEM, Hamilton Township PD, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Haven PD, Egg Harbor Township, Sweetwater VFC, Atlantic County SAR, Camden County SAR and numerous dive teams, K-9’s, drone units and FLIR systems were searching for Ganiel.

The Northfield Police Department is the lead on the missing persons investigation.

