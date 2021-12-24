Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Schools

These NJ High Schools Were Ranked Among Best In Atlantic County

Jon Craig
Egg Harbor Township High School
Egg Harbor Township High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A school isn't just a building. It's a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

Scroll down for the list of five NJ schools that made the top ranking for Atlantic County.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

Explore the best schools in your area based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education

The following Atlantic County high schools were ranked among the best: 

  • Mainland Regional HS, Linwood
  • Egg Harbor Township High School
  • Cedar Creek HS, Egg Harbor City 
  • Absegami HS, Galloway Township
  • Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Mays Landing 

Click here for Atlantic County's rankings

