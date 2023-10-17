Robbery Suspect Arrested In Atlantic City, Weapons Recovered: Police

On Monday, Oct. 16, patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in reference to a report of an armed man being involved in a fight with a woman. Officers arrived and learned that the man, Abdul Chappell, was involved in an argument with the victim when he intimated that he was in possession of a gun and stole her cellular telephone, police said. Chappell and the woman knew each other.

Officers responded to Chappell’s address in the 100 block of north Pennsylvania Avenue and arrested him after he was leaving the residence. Chappell provided false information to the officers and attempted to pull away while being arrested. He was in possession of the stolen cell phone.

Officer John Bell was granted a court-authorized search warrant for the residence in an effort to locate a gun. During the search, officers located an airsoft gun that was modified to be identical to a real handgun including the use of an extended magazine. Additionally, a rifle was also located.

Chappell, of Atlantic City, was charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Chappell was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

