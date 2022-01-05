Contact Us
$100 Million Indoor Waterpark To Break Ground At Showboat Atlantic City

Jon Craig
ISLAND Waterpark
ISLAND Waterpark Photo Credit: Bart Blastein (rendering)

A non-gambling, family-friendly attraction is coming to Atlantic City.

The groundbreaking ceremony on ISLAND Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City will be held on Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Showboat's owner and CEO of Tower Investments, Inc., Bart Blastein, announced the news in a press release this week, touting the development as the largest indoor waterpark in the world.

The 103,000-square-foot waterpark is a $100 million project and will have a lazy river, pools, shopping, party rooms, lounge areas, and waterslides.

Click here for more on the waterpark from Jersey Digs.

