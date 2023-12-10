Police ID 2 Found Dead In Egg Harbor Township

Thai Tran, 28, and Viet Tran, 53, were found unresponsive in a home at 2909 Fire Road in Egg Harbor around 8:25 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Both were residents of the home and were pronounced dead by a nurse practitioner on scene. The South Regional Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of both individuals. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsies.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or provide a tip at ACPO.

