Woman, 26, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Malikah McLaughlin of Atlantic City.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 1:09 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting on the unit block of South Bellevue Avenue. Officers found the gunshot victim. She was subsequently pronounced dead.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-reporting/and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

