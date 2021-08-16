Contact Us
Wildwood Crews Rescue Distressed Nighttime Swimmers

Cecilia Levine
Wildwood Beach Patrol rescuing distressed swimmers
Wildwood Beach Patrol rescuing distressed swimmers Photo Credit: Wildwood Beach Patrol

A pair of swimmers were rescued by crews in Wildwood last Friday night.

The two went in the water after regular guards had finished their shift and after-hour crews were leaving for the night, NJ Advance Media reports.

The pair was spotted approximately 100 yards off the beach just before 8 p.m., Wildwood Beach Patrol wrote in a release.

Rescue swimmers entered the water and reached both victims, who were brought to the beach, evaluated, and did not require any treatment or transport, officials said. 

"This incident could have easily been tragic and serves as another stark reminder of the importance of swimming only when lifeguards are on duty," WBP said.

