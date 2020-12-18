WANTED: Stabbing-Shooting Suspect, 30, Sought By Atlantic City Police

Atlantic City police seek the public’s help locating a 30-year-old suspect wanted for stabbing and shooting a man.

An investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to Antwan Harper of Atlantic City being charged for his role in a Nov. 13 attack.

During a fight, Harper is accused of stabbing a 38-year-old victim from Atlantic City, before shooting him, said Lr. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Harper was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon, accoding to Fair.

Anyone with information about this assault is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

