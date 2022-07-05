Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Video Shows Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Of Stranded Jersey Shore Mariners

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
US Coast Guard rescuers and the mariners.
US Coast Guard rescuers and the mariners. Photo Credit: US Coast Guard

A pair of mariners were rescued by the US Coast Guard when their 33-foot sailboat overturned along the Jersey Shore Friday night.

The couple radioed for help around 8 p.m. near Little Egg Inlet, officials said.

Video posted by the Coast Guard shows the rescue.

“With high winds, driving rain and thunderstorms in the area, our aircrew worked to quickly lower the rescue swimmer to help the couple,” Lt. Humberto Hernandez, a pilot who flew on the rescue, said.

“Our swimmer was able to walk in the shallow breaking surf to the Free Bird and assist the people away from the vessel to facilitate a safer hosting situation, away from the overturned vessel's mast.”

The couple was airlifted to medical personnel and were reportedly in good condition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.