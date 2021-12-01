Unlicensed Teen Driver Charged In Deadly Head-On White Horse Pike Crash: Police

Hammonton Police have arrested an 18-year-old male who they say was driving without a license when he caused a head-on crash killing one of his passengers.

On Sunday night, Frederico Cano was traveling west on White Horse Pike with two passengers in his car when he cut off a pickup truck to turn into the ShopRite parking lot, police said in a statement. The pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound, then slammed into the side of Cano’s car.

Cano and the two passengers in his car, a 17-year-old male and a 57-year-old male, were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The 57-year-old later died at the hospital, his identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old woman from Egg City Harbor, was not injured.

After being treated for his injuries Cano was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and causing a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. He also received a summons for careless driving, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Hammonton Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.