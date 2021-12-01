Contact Us
Unlicensed Teen Driver Charged In Deadly Head-On White Horse Pike Crash: Police

Joe Gomez
Intersection Where The Accident Happened Along White Horse Pike
Intersection Where The Accident Happened Along White Horse Pike Photo Credit: Google Maps

Hammonton Police have arrested an 18-year-old male who they say was driving without a license when he caused a head-on crash killing one of his passengers.

On Sunday night, Frederico Cano was traveling west on White Horse Pike with two passengers in his car when he cut off a pickup truck to turn into the ShopRite parking lot, police said in a statement. The pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound, then slammed into the side of Cano’s car.

Cano and the two passengers in his car, a 17-year-old male and a 57-year-old male, were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The 57-year-old later died at the hospital, his identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old woman from Egg City Harbor, was not injured.

After being treated for his injuries Cano was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and causing a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. He also received a summons for careless driving, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Hammonton Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office.

