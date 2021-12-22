Trenton Woman Charged In Head-On Crash That Killed NJ Human Resources Officer: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old woman from Trenton has been arrested in connection with a fatal head-on collision in South Jersey last year.

The crash killed a 53-year-old police officer with the New Jersey Human Services Department, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

On June 19, 2020, Taquaysha Bell was traveling westbound on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton and entered the oncoming lane, Shill said.

Bell struck a vehicle head-on, operated by Michael Luko of Mays Landing, the prosecutor said. Luko was traveling home from his state job at the time of the crash. Luko was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Dec. 15, detectives of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force assisted in the arrest of Bell at her residence in Trenton, Shill said.

Bell was charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto in connection to this fatal crash, the prosecutor said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.