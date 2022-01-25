Traffic Stop Leads To Recovery Of Drugs, 2 Arrests In Atlantic City

A motor vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two men and the recovery of a large quantity of drugs, authorities said.

At 12:41 a.m. Sunday, Atlantic City Police Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, his K9 partner Gee, and Officer Erica Britko, conducted a motor vehicle stop at Arkansas and Atlantic Avenues on a vehicle with expired registration and tinted windows, police said.

Gee, a canine trained in the detection of narcotics found a large quantity of narcotics in the vehicle, police said.

Officers arrested the driver, Manny Napoles, of Atlantic City, who was found to be in possession of 134 grams of heroin, 85 grams of suspected fentanyl, four grams of cocaine, and various pills, police said.

Napoles was also in possession of $3,286 believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales, police said.

The passenger, Steven Nguyen, of Atlantic City, was arrested for possession of 2 grams of heroin and possession of hypodermic needles, police said. Nguyen was also found to have several active warrants for his arrest.

Napoles, 36, was charged with multiple counts of possession of and intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance as well as several traffic summonses, police said.

Nguyen, 32, was charged with the possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Napoles and Nguyen were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

