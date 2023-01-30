Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: TSA Newark Nabs PA Man Trying To Board Plane With .357 Revolver
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Three Wounded In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department

Three people were wounded during an afternoon shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1:05 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of north Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. 

Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a victim.

Several minutes later, officers were alerted that three male shooting victims, ages 29, 22, and 21, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. The injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.