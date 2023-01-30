Three Wounded In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City

Three people were wounded during an afternoon shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1:05 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of north Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a victim.

Several minutes later, officers were alerted that three male shooting victims, ages 29, 22, and 21, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. The injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

