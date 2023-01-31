Three Armed Juveniles Arrested Looking For Drugs In Atlantic City: Police

A surveillance operation led to the arrest of three juveniles from Atlantic City who police say were looking for drugs.

On Monday, Jan. 30, a bust in the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue resulted in the arrest of three juveniles for possession of weapons and an Atlantic City man for the possession and sale of drugs, according to Atlantic City police.

While conducting surveillance, detectives observed four individuals taking part in suspected drug transactions and subsequently stopped and detained them for investigative purposes. Detectives learned that three of the four individuals, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-old males, were in possession of handguns. The fourth male, Michael Mack, 30, of Atlantic City, was found in possession of drugs, police said.

In total, detectives recovered two Glock 40 caliber handguns and a Taurus 9mm handgun, along with approximately 20 grams of cocaine, numerous Alprazolam pills, and nearly $400 believed to be proceeds of drug sales.

The operation was led by Detective Eric Evans with assistance from Special Investigations detectives and officers from the Patrol Division under the supervision of Sergeant James Herbert.

The three juveniles were sent to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center. Mack was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident or the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

