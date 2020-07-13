Teenager Struck By Gunfire In Atlantic County

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting along the Atlantic City Expressway, authorities said.

Shots were fired about 4 a.m. Sunday from another vehicle, which continued west along the Atlantic City Expressway near Exit 7S in Egg Harbor Township, state police said.

Neither the driver nor the other two passengers in the vehicle were injured. The boy was first brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus in Atlantic City before being flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Traffic was detoured for hours while state police investigated the shooting. The investigation in ongoing.

