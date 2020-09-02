Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teenager Fatally Shot In Pleasantville

Jon Craig
Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Facebook

A teenager was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The fatal shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Edgeley Avenue near Ansley Boulevard in Pleasantville.

Pleasantville police and detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit were investigating.

The victim's name had not been released on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

