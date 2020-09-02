Teenager Fatally Shot In Pleasantville

A teenager was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The fatal shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Edgeley Avenue near Ansley Boulevard in Pleasantville.

Pleasantville police and detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit were investigating.

The victim's name had not been released on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.