Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City

A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m., Officers Bayron Zelaya-Chaves and Ivan Cruz, observed a vehicle parked at the corner of Dover and Ventnor Avenues. The officers recognized this vehicle from information obtained from a flyer distributed by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit related to the shooting, identifying the suspect as Ivan Tinitigan. Officers were aware that Tinitigan was known to operate this vehicle.

As the officers continued to observe the vehicle, they witnessed three individuals exit a convenience store, located in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue, and enter the vehicle. The officers initiated a car stop and located Tinitigan sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle with two additional males in the rear. Tinitigan was immediately taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the vehicle, Eliu Mejia, retreated back into the store upon seeing the officers in an effort to escape. He was subsequently located in the rear of the store attempting to hide from police. Mejia was ultimately taken into custody without incident by Sergeant Joshua Schwenger and Officer Dylan Imbrenda. A search of the immediate area resulted in the recovery of a handgun that was stashed in a toilet tank of a small bathroom, immediately adjacent to where Mejia was located.

The criminal charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Jan. 13. At 2:08 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Officers arrived and located a 20-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Evidence of gunfire was also located at the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Tinitigan, 19, of Atlantic City was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Mejia, 19, of Pleasantville, was charged with weapons offenses and tampering with evidence.

Tinitigan and Mejia were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

