Teenage Girl Struck By Car, Left By Driver On Atlantic City Roadway

A 28-year-old woman from Atlantic County was arrested on Wednesday after her car struck a teenage pedestrian in Atlantic City, authorities said.

The woman is accused of leaving the girl seriously hurt in the roadway, Atlantic City police said.

The 16-year-old girl was found by Police Officer Aaron Jones in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday, police said. The teenager needed surgery, they said.

Shelby Frasier of Northfield was taken into custody by Officer Eric Knuttel when she returned to the crash scene three hours later, a city police spokesman said.

She was charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and several motor vehicle violations.

Frasier was released on a summons.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.

Confidential details also can be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

