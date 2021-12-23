Suspect in Shootings Arrested, 2nd Man Wanted for Pointing Handgun: Atlantic City PD

A 25-year-old Atlantic City man involved in two shootings has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Atlantic City police seek the public’s help locating a second suspect.

On Tuesday, Marcus Seda was arrested in the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue by detectives of the Special Investigations Section for an active warrant stemming from a shooting investigation, police said.

An investigation began on Dec. 17. At 11:01 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Shortly after, officers were alerted that a shooting victim, Rumeijah Norwood, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment, police said.

An investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Seda as the suspect involved leading to his charges. During the investigation, detectives determined that Norwood was in possession of a handgun and pointed the weapon at Seda during a fight approximately 10 minutes before Seda shot Norwood, police said.

Following his arrest, Seda was charged with an additional shooting that occurred on Oct.19. At 5:03 a.m. that day, patrol officers found a shooting victim in the 2500 block of Camarotta Terrace. The victim, 57, of Atlantic City sustained a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Seda was charged with aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, police said.

He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Norwood, 28, of Atlantic City is wanted for aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, police said.

Anyone with additional information about either incident or the whereabouts of Norwood is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

