Sub Shop Ruined In Fire Feeds Jersey Shore Firefighters

After a devastating fire at one of its shops, Sack O' Subs returned its thanks by delivering pizza to firefighters who fought the blaze.

The Ventnor sandwich shop, which originally opened south of Atlantic City in 1969, caught fire on Saturday -- just eight days after the business reopened under new ownership.

"Huge thanks to the firefighters and police officers who responded to the fire at our Ventnor store this past Saturday. You are truly appreciated for all you do and all that you continue to do," the sub shop wrote on Facebook.

Sack O' Subs Ocean City prepared "these yummy pizzas," the post said. "Thank you for risking your lives on a daily basis for others!"

The fire also destroyed another eatery called Mango and displaced three families living in adjacent apartments.

Among the fire departments fighting the blaze were: Longport Volunteer Fire Department, Margate Fire Department Station 1, Ventnor Police Department, Firehouses in Ventnor - New Haven Ave Station 1 & Little Rock Ave Station 2 and Atlantic City Fire Department - California Ave Station 2

