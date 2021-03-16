Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Feds: NY Man Who 'Sextorted' Underage Jersey Girl Nabbed By FBI When He Arrives In AC For Sex
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police ID South Jersey Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Weekend Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Miguel Lebron
Miguel Lebron Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash in South Jersey as an Atlantic County resident.

Miguel Lebron, 24, of Galloway Township, was riding a motorcycle north on Shaffer Avenue in Lawrence Township, Cumberland County, about 6:40 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Lebron was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home in Vineland.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.