State Police ID South Jersey Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Weekend Crash

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash in South Jersey as an Atlantic County resident.

Miguel Lebron, 24, of Galloway Township, was riding a motorcycle north on Shaffer Avenue in Lawrence Township, Cumberland County, about 6:40 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Lebron was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home in Vineland.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.