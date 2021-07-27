State Police: 8 Injured In Work Van Crash On Garden State Parkway

Eight people were injured after a work van collided with a minivan on the Garden State Parkway In Atlantic County Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The work van crashed into a minivan, causing the minivan to overturn in the northbound lanes near milepost 47.3 in Port Republic just before 2:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The eight occupants of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

