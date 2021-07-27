Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Ex-NJ Child Protection Worker Sentenced To 20+ Years For Making Porn Of Young Boy In His Care
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: 8 Injured In Work Van Crash On Garden State Parkway

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Eight people were injured after a work van collided with a minivan on the Garden State Parkway In Atlantic County Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The work van crashed into a minivan, causing the minivan to overturn in the northbound lanes near milepost 47.3 in Port Republic just before 2:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The eight occupants of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.