Spirit Airlines Plane Erupts In Flames Before Take Off In Atlantic City (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A Spirit Airlines plane burst into flames when a large bird flew into the engine just before takeoff at Atlantic City Airport Saturday.

More than 100 passengers and crew members evacuated the plane.

The bird apparently struck the right engine of Flight 3044, Ocean County Scanner News reports.

Passengers evacuate Spirit Airlines flight NK3044 on the runway at Atlantic City Airport after the engine caught fire following a bird strike. No injuries reported. https://t.co/0Fe4JyEGfT pic.twitter.com/oMQr79j6Cg — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 3, 2021

A "large bird entered one of the planes engines," just before takeoff to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said.

The pilot was able to stop the plane safely despite the engine catching fire total of 102 passengers and seven crew members were on the time, says Danny Adivo, whose relative was on the plane.

We’re closely monitoring an aircraft incident that happened tonight at @ACYAirport. All passengers and crew were successfully evacuated off the plane, and no serious injuries reported. The airport has reopened. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 3, 2021

Footage from the scene Danny Adivo

Photo courtesy of Ocean County Scanner News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.