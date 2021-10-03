Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice

Spirit Airlines Plane Erupts In Flames Before Take Off In Atlantic City (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Spirit Airlines fire Oct. 2
Spirit Airlines fire Oct. 2 Photo Credit: Ocean County Scanner News

A Spirit Airlines plane burst into flames when a large bird flew into the engine just before takeoff at Atlantic City Airport Saturday.

More than 100 passengers and crew members evacuated the plane.

The bird apparently struck the right engine of Flight 3044, Ocean County Scanner News reports.

A "large bird entered one of the planes engines," just before takeoff to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said. 

The pilot was able to stop the plane safely despite the engine catching fire total of 102 passengers and seven crew members were on the time, says Danny Adivo, whose relative was on the plane.

Footage from the scene

Danny Adivo

Photo courtesy of Ocean County Scanner News.

