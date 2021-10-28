South Jersey Suspects Sought In Purse Snatching, Strong-Armed Robbery, Stolen Cars

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help in solving a series of parking lot robberies.

A purse snatching, strong-armed robbery and stolen car are among the crimes that took place earlier this week in Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships, authorities said.

The vehicle used in the incidents, all of which took place in broad daylight, was a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

Hamilton Township police were called to Marshall’s at 4215 Black Horse Pike at 1:54 p.m. Monday for a purse-snatching.

The victim told police she saw two men loitering between parked cars as she walked toward Marshall's.

A third man then came up from behind her and snatched the purse from her shoulder, police said.

The men then fled and nearly struck the victim before driving off, she told police.

Egg Harbor Township police were called to the English Creek Shopping Center parking lot at 2:44 p.m. Monday for a strong-armed robbery and stolen car.

A 64-year-old man was knocked down and struck numerous times by the same men from the Hamilton Township incident, police said. They arrived in the same black Elantra, which had been stolen from Barnegat in Ocean County, police said.

The men stole the victim’s car key and other property, and then fled with one driving off in the victim’s 2020 blue Toyota Camry, according to the report.

Police have since recovered the stolen Toyota Camry in Atlantic City, they said.

Egg Harbor Township Officer Eliael Ramirez reportedly spotted the stolen Elantra traveling south on Fernwood Avenue from Route 322, police said.

The driver fled, and turned onto West Jersey Avenue heading east, and crashed into another driver, police said.

The Elantra was last seen on West Jersey heading into the Harbor Square Mall access road.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call Detective Kyle Warren of The Egg Harbor Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051 or Detective Gregory Blouse of the Hamilton Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-625-2700.

