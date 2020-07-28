South Jersey Pedestrian, 28, Dies After Being Struck By Car In Pleasantville

A 28-year-old man from Atlantic County died after being struck by a car in Pleasantville, authorities said.

Ryan "Ry" Mammoccio of Mays Landing was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said on Tuesday.

It was the second fatal pedestrian-car crash in two weeks in Pleasantville, and at least the seventh serious car-pedestrian collision in South Jersey this month.

First responders including TriCare EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics were called to the 700 block of the Black Horse Pike at 4:38 a.m. on Sunday, Pleasantville police said.

Mammoccio was found badly injured lying underneath the car that hit him, police said. His Facebook page said he previously lived in Galloway Township and was a graduate of Gloucester City Jr-Sr High School.

The driver of the car, Hoang Nguyen, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was cooperative with investigators at the scene, police said. No summonses have been issued.

Pleasantville police were assisted in their crash investigation by Pleasantville Fire & Rescue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Unit, New Jersey State Police and the state Department of Transportation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to call Pleasantville Sgt Miguel Lugo at 609-641-6100.

