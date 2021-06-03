South Jersey Pair Arrested In Shooting, Handguns Recovered

A 20-year-old man and a teenager from Atlantic City have been arrested in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Saalih Davis, 20, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, weapons offenses and possessing heroin, according to Atlantic City Lt. Kevin Fair.

A 14-year-old, whose name has not been released since he is a juvenile offender, also was charged with attempted murder, Fair said. He was carrying two handguns when he was caught, Fair said.

At 10:29 p.m. on Memorial Day, Atlantic City police responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue on a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found a 35-year-old man from Bridgeton in Cumberland County with a gunshot wound, according to Fair.

The victim, whose name was not released by police, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a serious but non-life threatening injury, Fair said.

Davis was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The juvenile was being held at Harborfields Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.