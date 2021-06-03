Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Pair Arrested In Shooting, Handguns Recovered

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 20-year-old man  and a teenager from Atlantic City have been arrested in connection with a shooting, authorities said. 

Saalih Davis, 20,  was charged  with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, weapons offenses and possessing heroin, according to Atlantic City Lt. Kevin Fair.

A 14-year-old, whose name has not been released since he is a juvenile offender, also was charged with attempted murder, Fair said. He was carrying two handguns when he was caught, Fair said. 

At 10:29 p.m. on Memorial Day, Atlantic City police responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue on a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found a 35-year-old man from Bridgeton in Cumberland County with a gunshot wound, according to Fair. 

The victim, whose name was not released by police, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a serious but non-life threatening injury, Fair said. 

Davis was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The juvenile was being held at Harborfields Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.