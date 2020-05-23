South Jersey Motorcyclist Killed In Atlantic County Crash 'Died Doing What He Loved Most'

A 61-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Friday evening in Atlantic County, State Police said.

Robert Mercogliano was headed north on State Highway 54 on his Harley Davidson as a Chrysler minivan was turning from Pancoast Mill Road onto the southbound side of the highway in Buena Borough, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The two collided at the intersection around 6 p.m., Goez said. Mercogliano of Vineland died at the scene, he said.

Mercogliano was "on his way to help others" and "doing what he loved most -- riding," at the time of the crash, his wife, Wendy Gallagher, said in a Facebook tribute.

"Wait for me up there," she wrote. "I love you most.♥️"

"Bob was a great man and helped so many people," Jessica Walker commented. "And it always showed how much he loved you."

The crash remains under investigation.

