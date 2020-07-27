Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Jersey Motorcyclist, 60, Dies In Crash

Jon Craig
Fred Schumacher
Fred Schumacher Photo Credit: Facebook

A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Burlington County died from serious injuries he suffered after losing control of his 2007 Victory bike on Sunday in Atlantic County, authorities said.

First responders were called to the 5000 block of Pleasant Mills Road at about 4:30 p.m. on a report of a motorcycle crash, Mullica Township police said.

When police officers arrived, they found Frederick Schumacher, 60, of Palmyra seriously hurt. Schumacher later died of his injuries.

An investigation found that Schumacher was driving west on Pleasant Mills Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the roadway striking multiple objects in the process, police said.

Officers along with bystanders performed lifesaving efforts at the crash scene, but were unsuccessful, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Company assisted with traffic control after the crash.

