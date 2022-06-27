South Jersey Man Sought Sex With 15-Year-Old Boy: Police

A 55-year-old man from Atlantic County has been arrested for luring/enticing after seeking to have sex with a boy, authorities said.

Joseph M. Manzoni, of Ventnor City, was charged on June 22 after a monthlong investigation, according to Ventnor City Police.

On May 22, at 10:25 p.m., Ventnor police received a report from a subject who arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet a male with the purpose of having sex with him. Manzoni had been communicating with this subject through an online app, where Manzoni believed the subject to be a 15-year-old child, police said.

The investigation by members of the Ventnor City Police Department Detective Bureau resulted in Manzoni being charged on with one count of luring and enticing a child by various means, a second-degree crime.

Manzoni was charged on a summons pending an appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court.

