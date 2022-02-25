South Jersey Man Sentenced In Fatal Beating Of 4-Month-Old Son: Prosecutor

An Atlantic County man has been sentenced to New Jersey state prison in the death of his 4 month-old son, authorities said.

Jose Rojas of Hamilton Township was sentenced on a charge of manslaughter to 10 years in state prison, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

On Jan. 29, 2018, Hamilton Township police responded to 6023 Hoover Drive, Mays Landing, for a report of an unresponsive child.

A 4-month-old boy was found with no pulse and he was transported to AtlantiCare Mainland Division.

Due to the critical nature of the child’s injuries, he was later transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). After almost a week in the hospital, the child succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 4, 2018.

An investigation showed that Rojas was home alone with his three young children, Shill said. Rojas told police that the child rolled off the bed, which was approximately two feet high, the prosecutor said. However, doctors at CHOP stated that the injuries were so significant that a fall could have only caused them if it was at least 30 feet. Doctors from CHOP stated that the child suffered hemorrhages in both eyes that were too numerous to count, Shill said. The pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with severe trauma, specifically abusive head trauma, doctors said.

Det. Larry Fernan of the Hamilton Township Police is the lead investigator on the case. Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach represents the state.

