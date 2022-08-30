South Jersey Man Sentenced For Killing Girlfriend's Yorkie Puppy

A 39-year-old Camden man was sentenced for killing his girlfriend's Yorkshire Terrier puppy, authorities said.

Gary Moore was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

In his guilty plea, Moore admitted to intentionally killing his then girlfriend’s dog when he was angry with her.

The case began as a joint investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department and the Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Moore was ordered to pay restitution to the Prosecutor’s Office for the fees incurred in conducting a necropsy on the puppy. Moore will also be required to complete community service as part of his sentence as the law requires.

Citizens are urged to report any instances of animal abuse or neglect to their local police department. Each police department in Atlantic County has a designated Humane Law Enforcement Officer that has specialized training in identifying and investigating animal abuse and neglect. Animal abuse and neglect complaints can be made by calling your local police department’s non-emergency number and providing all relevant information to the department’s Human Law Enforcement Officer.

