South Jersey Man Gets Prison Time For Armed Robbery, Burglaries: Prosecutor

A South Jersey man was sentenced to three to five years in New Jersey State Prison on multiple charges including armed robbery, burglary and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, authorities said.

Elijah Green, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, had been charged in connection with five separate incidents between 2020 and 2022, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On June 12, 2020. Egg Harbor Township Police responded to Child-Kirk Memorial Park to investigate an armed robbery that occurred at that location. After an extensive investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department,

it was determined that Elijah Green and multiple other individuals set up the victim to meet at the park where the victim thought he would sell Green and the others a gaming computer. Once the victim arrived at the meeting spot, Green and the others took his gaming computer without providing pay in exchange at which time a firearm was brandished, a fistfight occurred and Green fled off in a vehicle.

He was additionally sentenced on criminal mischief charges.

Finally, he was sentenced for third-degree possession of a sawed-off shotgun to five years state prison where he must serve one year before being parole eligible.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.