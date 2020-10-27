South Jersey Man, 31, Gets 16 Years State Prison For Fleeing Atlantic City Police With Handgun

A 31 year-old man from Atlantic County has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison for fleeing police with an illegal handgun, authorities said.

Jaime Cambrelen of Mays Landing pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun on Aug. 20 and was sentenced by Presiding Judge Bernard E. Delury, Jr. on Monday, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Cambrelen must serve at least eight years in prison before he is eligible for parole, Tyner said.

Atlantic City police officers stopped a vehicle on Oct. 17, 2019, in which Cambrelen was a passenger, Tyner said.

Cambrelen ran from the police with an illegal handgun, the prosecutor said.

Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit later retrieved the handgun and arrested Cambrelen, Tyner said.

Assistant Prosecutor Allison L. Eiselen is handling the case.

