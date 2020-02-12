South Jersey Man, 28, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting Death

A 28-year-old man from Atlantic County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month, authorities said.

Devon J. Hill, 28, of Egg Harbor Township was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and several weapons offenses in the shooting death of Rennel Turner, 54, of Atlantic City, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

At about 7 p.m. on Nov. 21, Egg Harbor Township police received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired at 201 Cedar Ave. in the township, Tyner said.

Upon arrival, police officers from Egg Harbor and Pleasantville found Turner lying unconscious in the driveway, according to Tyner.

Turner had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Tyner said.

An autopsy determined Turner’s death was a homicide and the cause was multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said.

Authorities have not described a motive in the fatal shooting.

