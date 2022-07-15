South Jersey Fugitive Charged In Apartment Complex Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township fugitive has been charged with murder in connection with a February shooting in Somers Point, authorities said.

It is alleged that Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments at 50 Mays Landing Road, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Crawford has not been arrested. He is currently a fugitive and wanted for murder, the prosecutor said.

Two weapons charges have also been filed against Crawford related to the shooting.

On Feb. 10, 2022, at approximately 8:27 p.m., Somers Point police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shooting within the complex.

Police found Hannah suffering from a gunshot wound. Hannah was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this matter – or the location of Tyreek Crawford – is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the “Submit a Tip” page.

Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

