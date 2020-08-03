South Jersey Ex-Cons Arrested With Guns, Heroin, $110K

Two ex-convicts from Atlantic County arrested in Atlantic City with more than $110,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of drug activity and two vehicles used to distribute heroin and cocaine, authorities said

Steven Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City and Ishmael Hebron, 29, of Galloway Township face money laundering and weapons charges after members of Atlantic City’s SWAT and Special Investigations units searched a home at 3700 block of Winchester Avenue, Atlantic City police said.

Three handguns, 1,000 bags of heroin and more than five ounces of cocaine were recovered during the search, police said..

Robinson also was charged with maintaining a drug-manufacturing facility they said.

Both men were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Both men have served prison time. Robinson was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated assault. Hebron was served five years on weapons charges, authorities said..

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

