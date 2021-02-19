Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Seven Arrested In Atlantic City Drug Sting

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Seven Atlantic City residents have been arrested in connection with drug dealing, authorities said. 

Acting on a Tuesday tip from city residents about drug dealing led to the arrests, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section and SWAT Team made a  warranted search in the 100 block of south Ocean Avenue, Fair said.

During the search, detectives arrested six men and one woman. Detectives recovered more than eight grams of cocaine, 20 bags of heroin, 48 grams of marijuana, suboxone pills, and paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics, according to Fair.

The investigation was led by Detective Brian Hambrecht.

Arrested on various drug-related charges, according to Fair, were: Rashad Swain, 20; Dequay Belt, 18; Jaequan Brown, 18; Charles Burnett, 36; Kesha Catts, 40; and Iyon Mckinley, 20. A 17-year-old juvenile also was charged. His name was not released. All seven suspects are from Atlantic City.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

