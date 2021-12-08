Contact Us
Serious Crash Blocks Route 40 Traffic In South Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Routes 40/322 at Spruce Avenue
Routes 40/322 at Spruce Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A serious crash caused traffic delays In South Jersey, according to a developing and unconfirmed report.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Routes 40 and 322 at Spruce Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, initial reports said.

The left land was shut down due to the severity of the crash, backing up traffic, according to the unconfirmed report.

Egg Harbor Township police were not immediately available for comment. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

