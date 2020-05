Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle stolen out of Atlantic County.

A Ford F-250 with New Jersey license plates MHP81B was stolen from a home in Weymouth Township sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800. Anonymous tips are welcome.

